Muneeb Butt summoned by court on Wednesday

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was directed by the Judicial Magistrate South to provide a progress report on the request for action against actor Muneeb Butt in a defamation case and the actor was also summoned to appear in person before the court. The hearing took place on Thursday in the court of the judicial magistrate south at Karachi city court in response to a request made by Advocate Faiq Ali Jagirani. During the proceedings, Muneeb Butt’s lawyer presented an affidavit in the court. However, petitioner Faiq Ali Jagirani raised objections to the affidavit, claiming that Muneeb Butt’s signature on the power of attorney was incorrect and that the address was not mentioned. Jagirani argued that Muneeb Butt should be summoned to the court for verification of the power of attorney. Furthermore, Jagirani expressed dissatisfaction with the investigating officer of the FIA, highlighting the officer’s failure to submit the required report despite court orders. Taking note of the objections, the court summoned Muneeb Butt personally and requested a progress report from the investigation officer to be submitted during the next hearing.