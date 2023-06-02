Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan promote ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

In a refreshing twist to film promotions, Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, and Sara Ali Khan have joined forces to playfully promote the upcoming film, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.”

The trio has been capturing the attention of fans and audiences alike with their fun and engaging promotional activities. Known for their charismatic presence on and off the screen, Dhawan, Kaushal and Khan have been spreading the word about their film through a series of light-hearted videos and social media posts. Their aim is to create a buzz and generate excitement among moviegoers. The promotional campaign kicked off with a video shared by Dhawan on his Instagram account. The clip showed the three actors engaging in a playful banter, teasing each other about their respective characters in the film. Their friendly vibe and witty exchanges instantly caught the viewers’ attention and left them wanting to know more about the film.

Since then, the movie promotion of “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” has been on-going actively on various platforms. Vicky and Sara have participated in interviews, talk shows, and live events, showcasing their chemistry and sharing interesting anecdotes from the film’s shoot. The actors have also encouraged their fans to participate in contests and challenges related to the movie, creating a sense of excitement and involvement. The promotional strategy for “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” stands out for its unconventional and playful approach. By showcasing their bond and light-hearted moments, Kaushal and Khan have successfully managed to create a buzz around the film, generating curiosity and anticipation among the audience. Directed by a critically acclaimed filmmaker, the film promises to be an entertaining and engaging ride. With Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan at the helm, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” is expected to deliver a perfect blend of comedy, romance and drama. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the arrival of this light-hearted and refreshing cinematic experience.