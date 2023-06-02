‘Tere Bin’ Episode 49 — fans question the writer’s concept of love

Tere Bin is a hugely popular Pakistani sitcom that generates a lot of buzzes every week shortly after a new episode airs.

The new turn of events, according to the fans, has fouled up the tale for them. Tere Bin’s followers are upset by the development of the main characters. In the last episode, Meerab fled Murtasim’s home immediately after a forced or unintentional marriage. She proceeded to an unidentified location after leaving Murtasim’s house. Meerab didn’t even go to the residence of her parents in Karachi.

Tere Bin episode 49 aired today and many are upset over it. They disagree with the writer, Nooran Makhdoom, over the characters who are madly in love with each other. Tere Bin supporters claim that Nooran Makhdoom has no concept of true love. ‘Trust is the fundamental component of love, and Nooran’s characters Meerab and Murtasim lack trust, the two don’t love each other, the writer is mistaken about the concept of love,’ fans added. Murtasim’s negative appraisal of Meerab’s disappearance has enraged fans. Tere Bin followers believe Murtasim should first investigate Meerab’s parents and friends’ homes. Fans blame the writer for repeatedly destroying the picture of the major characters.

They claim that the writing is erratic and that the writer is struggling to keep up. They also claim that the chemistry between Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali rescued the drama. Fans also believe Nooran should learn to write about the feelings of the characters based on their personality qualities. ‘You can’t make a story by assembling different scenes from other hit dramas,’ a viewer wrote. They claim that Murtasim’s character has plummeted to the level of a regular man who does not trust his wife. Fans are also questioning Murtasim’s feelings for Meerab after hearing him tease Haya about being his future wife. Here are some responses.

Aside from that, the fans are divided on the latest developments in the tale. Fans are upset over Waqas’ death, which will occur in the next episode of the show. They also dislike Murtasim and Haya’s talk when he says, ‘If I am unable to recover Meerab, you may obtain her ring.’ Haya and Murtasim’s planned marriage track was plainly rejected by fans.