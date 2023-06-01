Pakistan to participate in World Cup after getting permission from government

LAHORE: The discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and top International Cricket Council (ICC) officials — Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice — concluded after a two-day meeting here on Wednesday. During the talks, there were in-depth deliberations on several significant matters. According to reports, the PCB informed the ICC about their concerns regarding the proposed financial model. The International Cricket Council has proposed a new revenue sharing model for the 2024-27 cycle to be voted on at its next board meeting in June. Based on the new model, India would claim 38.5% revenue, while England and Australia would pocket 6.89% and 6.25% respectively. Pakistan stands to earn 5.75% of the ICC’s projected earnings. The PCB reiterated its reservations about the ICC financial model and demanded a higher share in the profits. PCB adamantly expressed that the match between Pakistan and India brings a lot of revenue to the ICC. According to PCB officials, Pakistan should also get a bigger share in the proposed model. It is by no means appropriate to give India the bigger piece of the pie alone.

The PCB also informed the ICC that the national team would participate in the World Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year, only if the government allows it. The announcement comes amid India’s show of inflexibility in its conditions for participation in Asia Cup 2023, which is ensuring that the event is held at a neutral venue. The PCB’s proposed hybrid model says only four out of 13 Asia Cup matches to be played in Pakistan. As per that proposal, the remaining nine matches — including the final — will be played at a neutral venue. Although Pakistan are officially the hosts of the Asia Cup 2023, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is yet to give a green signal for the tournament to be held as proposed by the PCB.

Owing to their soured political relations, bilateral cricket between Pakistan and India remains suspended and they play each other only in multi-team events. And now, despite PCB’s proposal of a hybrid model for hosting the regional cricket event, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to show reluctance to come clean on the matter. The World Cup schedule is to be announced during the World Test Championship final which starts at

The Oval from June 7, although there continues to be uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation in the tournament. The PCB has also requested the ICC to assure that if Pakistan’s team travels to India for the World Cup, India will reciprocate by coming to Pakistan to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 — an issue that needs to be discussed openly. The PCB also gave a briefing to the ICC officials on the preparations for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan.