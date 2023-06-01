Aamir Khan addresses curiosity over new look

At the trailer launch of the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3, Amir Khan divulged the reason for his new appearance, stating that he has grown out his hair simply because he doesn’t want to cut it at the moment.

During the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3, Aamir was present alongside Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa and other members of the film’s team. At the event, members of the press inquired if his long hair and moustache were for an upcoming role.

Aamir replied, “Dekhiye aaj to hume sirf Carry On Jatta ki baat karni chahiye. Aap log curious hogaye to main jaldi se jawaab de deta hu. Is waqt maine koi film sign nahi ki hai, is waqt main family ke sath waqt guzarna chah raha hu aur usi me mujhe acha lag raha hai. Jab main emotionally ready rahunga film ke liye tab main karunga (Today we are here to talk only about Carry On Jatta 3 but as you are curious I will answer. I have not signed any movies recently. I am spending time with my family. I will do a film when I feel emotionally ready…).”

Not satisfied by the answer the Rang De Basanti actor gave, another reporter pressed him about the look. The actor said that it’s “not a look,” adding that his hair and moustache are only overgrown as he doesn’t feel like cutting them these days.

Meanwhile, Aamir danced to the beats of the dhol at the trailer launch as he looked dapper in a dark brown short kurta and dark blue pants.