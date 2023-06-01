Hania drops jaws with her sari

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir is making jaws drop with her stunning and glam avatar in a sheer saree in the new video and pictures. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star treated her millions of followers with some new pictures as well as a transition reel from a recent wedding of a friend she attended.

“Transitioning,” Aamir wrote in the caption of the GRWM transition reel as she got her hair and makeup done for a friend’s wedding. The fashionista slipped in an elegant, all-black, sheer saree for the look which she paired with a pearl-studded blouse from a local designer.

Aamir stepped up the style quotient with her sleek yet experimental makeup and retro, pin-up hair.

The now-viral reel video and pictures were showered with love from her millions of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for Hania Aamir in the comments section. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir is currently winning hearts in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She plays the protagonist Maheer in the play. ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, written by Sidra Seher Imran and directed by Badar Mehmood, airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.