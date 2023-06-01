Humayun Saeed and Sajal to star in ‘Main Manto Nahin Hoon’

Humayun Saeed, a renowned superstar in Pakistan, continues to captivate audiences with his exceptional talent and has established himself as one of the most prominent figures in both cinema and television dramas. Fans eagerly await his television appearances, following the massive success of his last drama, Mere Paas Tum Ho, which garnered immense popularity not only in Pakistan but also in neighbouring countries. The unforgettable trio of Mehwish, Danish and Shehwar in the drama will forever be etched in the annals of Pakistani television history.

Despite his recent appearance in a blockbuster film, Humayun Saeed’s fans have been yearning to see him back in action on the small screen. There was an announcement that he would soon grace a new drama titled Main Manto Nahin Hoon, written by the acclaimed Khalilur Rehman Qamar and directed by Nadeem Baig. However, the production of the drama has faced several obstacles, causing its delay. Speculations about the female lead have been swirling, with Mehwish Hayat and Maya Ali being named as potential candidates, although no official confirmation has been made. Fans, fuelled by their excitement for the highly anticipated drama, even created posters featuring both actresses.

Khalilur Rehman Qamar, while appearing as a guest on a show, shed some light on the progress of the drama. When asked about his current writing project, he coyly revealed that he is indeed working on Main Manto Nahin Hoon, with Humayun Saeed playing the lead role. In response to inquiries about the female lead, he mischievously disclosed that the production team had requested him to keep Sajal Aly’s involvement a secret.

Hence, the news is now confirmed that Sajal Aly will star as the lead actress in the highly-anticipated drama Main Manto Nahin Hoon, alongside the esteemed Humayun Saeed. This revelation has only intensified the anticipation among fans, who eagerly await the production’s unveiling of this star-studded project. With such a remarkable ensemble and talented team behind it, Main Manto Nahin Hoon is poised to leave an indelible mark on Pakistani television.