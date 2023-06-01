‘Bulleya’ receives overwhelming fan love

The highly anticipated collaboration between Asim Azhar and Shae Gill has finally been released and fans are showering it with love.

The song, titled “Bulleya,” is a beautiful composition about love, harmony and peace, with a soft melody that manages to be both relaxing and groovy.

Azhar describes it as a travel song, a mellow tune that accompanies you on your journeys through life. It’s a song you can jam to, sleep to and groove to.

Interestingly, Azhar’s world was devoid of love and peace the day before the song’s release. However, it was the lyrics of “Bulleya” that inspired him to believe in the ways of life again. In a heartfelt caption, Azhar revealed that he had lost someone very dear to him the previous day and had contemplated postponing the release. But the lyrics of the song, which he had written about life, kept echoing in his mind, ultimately motivating him to share the song with the world. Azhar shared the Punjabi verses from the song that became his source of strength. He emphasised the importance of kindness, love and tolerance, especially in the current times we find ourselves in. He expressed his gratitude to Gill for infusing the song with her soulful vocals and hoped that their fans would connect with the art they had created together. Merub Ali, Azhar’s fiancée, also took to Instagram to praise his dedication and commitment to his craft and fans. She admired his strength in putting out the work he had promised, even when he was emotionally broken. She expressed her pride in him and encouraged everyone to listen to “Bulleya.”

The music video for “Bulleya,” directed by Bilawal Hussain Abbassi, carries a fun and mellow vibe that encourages viewers to relax and take life a little easier. It showcases Asim Azhar in a car, observing the small instances of love in the city before entering the studio to record the song. The visuals then transition to a desert setting, where the two artists jam to the song on bikes, in bed, on the radio and basically everywhere.

Within a day of its release, the song has already accumulated around 200,000 views. Fans on social media have been reacting positively to the song, with many praising Shae Gill’s vocals for adding a magical touch to the track. One user wrote, “Shae Gill deserves credit for making Asim Azhar’s song sound so good,” while another commented, “Finally! A fantastic Asim song that goes straight into your playlist! Shae Gill is simply magical. She always takes the song to the next level.”