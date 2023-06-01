Minal Khan delights fans with her beauty in bridal look

Minal Khan, a talented and adorable star, recently appeared in a bridal makeover campaign for Maheen Tariq. She looked absolutely stunning in a deep red bridal ensemble, complemented by a flawless and radiant makeover, perfect for brides. In a captivating transition video, Minal showcased her journey from natural skin to a breathtakingly beautiful bride, serving as an inspiration for all future brides. If you aspire to look as magnificent as Minal, Maheen Tariq is the go-to choice to make your big day truly memorable. Minal Ahsan is a prominent figure in the Pakistani showbiz industry, known for her exceptional performances. She has garnered a significant reputation through her remarkable work in various popular drama serials such as Nand, Jalan, Hasad and Ishq Hai. Recently, she tied the knot with emerging actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. Although the couple hasn’t appeared on television screens since their marriage, they have hinted at an upcoming project without revealing any details. Fans eagerly await their next venture, anticipating another remarkable performance from the talented duo.