Bushra Bibi’s arrest not required in 190m pounds case: NAB

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday declared the interim bail petition of Bushra Bibi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s wife, as ineffective in 190 million pounds’ investigation initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court, in its written order, said it had been told that neither Bushra Bibi’s arrest warrants had been issued so far nor her custody was required in the said case. It said Bushra Bibi had filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail in the said case, which was being disposed of under Section 498 of the NAB Ordinance. AC Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict after hearing arguments against the petition. NAB Investigation Officer Mian Umar Nadeem and Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Khawaja Haris appeared before the court during hearing.

During hearing, NAB’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi said that PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan in his statement on May 13, used unethical words against NAB and its chairman. Imran Khan had been doing a false propaganda against NAB and claimed that the bureau had issued arrest warrants against his wife, he argued. The NAB prosecutor said neither the Bureau had conducted a raid not it had issued arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi. The Bureau had had no personal conflict with anybody and petitioner Bushra Bibi should cooperate with it whenever she was summoned for investigation.

The NAB investigation officer also confirmed that no arrest warrants had been issued against Bushra Bibi so far as her custody was not required yet. After the statements of NAB officials, the court declared the bail petition as ineffective. NAB had initiated an investigation against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi with regard to the Al-Qadir Trust, a scam of 190 million pounds.