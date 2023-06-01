INTERVENING IN INTERNAL AFFAIRS IS NOT IMF’S MANDATE: Mind your own business

Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha termed a statement spelling out conditions to unlock the stalled bailout package by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as “meddling in internal affairs”, a private TV channel reported.

Earlier, the IMF had urged Pakistan to follow the Constitution in order to resolve its political disputes, as Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had contacted Managing Director (MD) Kristalina Georgieva to revive the derailed $6.5 billion bailout package apparently in a last-ditch effort to avoid default. Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, however, the minister of state for finance said Pakistan had other options should the deal with the IMF fall through. “The finance ministry is not unprepared if an agreement is not reached with the IMF,” said Pasha, “a Plan B is always in place but our preference would be to go with the IMF programme”. “Pakistan is running in accordance with the law,” she stressed adding that “the statement by the IMF mission chief to Pakistan is extra-ordinary.” “Intervening in Pakistan’s internal affairs is not the IMF’s mandate,” she added. The minister categorically stated that a delay in the resumption of the programme would not be in the interest of both parties, noting that PM Shehbaz has provided assurances to MD Georgieva about Pakistan’s commitment to completing the conditions to complete the programme. “Hopefully we will reach an agreement before the new budget is presented and by June 30, the IMF programme will be completed,” said Pasha.

She also noted that the budget of the new fiscal year will be the “election-year budget” and is being prepared on the basis of June 9. The minister also said that the IMF allows targeted subsidies to Pakistan.