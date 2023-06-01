PTI not dependent on ‘electables’ now: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday expressed confidence in his party’s popularity among the masses, saying he doesn’t need “electables” anymore, a private TV channel reported. The former prime minister, currently facing a slew of legal challenges after being voted out of office, boasted that the PTI has the largest vote bank in the country. “If you have that much vote big, it doesn’t matter who is leaving and joining the party,” Khan said in an interview with Independent Urdu.

The PTI chief, however, claimed that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) vote bank has fallen and whenever elections are held, the PTI will win. “We have given tickets to more than 300 people, the rest are hiding.” To a question over his renewed offer for negotiations, Khan said the talks have been going on, but there is no response from the other side. “Those who seek a solution, hold talks. The solution is an election and they don’t want it and are running away from it.” Slamming the government for the deteriorating economy, Khan said that the country is headed towards default and witnessing the highest inflation in its history.

“Everyone is afraid of PTI,” he maintained. He lamented the ongoing crackdown on his party after the May 9 violence in which government and military installations were attacked by enraged PTI workers protesting against his arrest. “Constitution and law allow us to protest peacefully. The government made a list of 23,000 PTI workers and 10,000 were arrested.” The detainees are not being allowed to meet their lawyers, he said, adding if civilians are tried in military courts, then democracy is over. “Semi-martial law has been imposed. They are planning to crush PTI.”

He was also asked about the Supreme Court’s order directing polls in Punjab on May 14. “Elections did not take place despite Supreme Court’s order.”

The country is running on might is right formula, he said, adding their first goal is to eliminate PTI and bring back Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif. Meanwhile, Imran Khan dismissed reports that President Arif Alvi had stopped contacting him. “Will Arif Alvi ever be upset with me?” the PTI chief said in response to a question by a private TV channel. He added that reports regarding his ties with President Alvi were “incorrect”. Khan also said that Alvi signed the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 with his consultation and was updated on it. “Had Arif Alvi not signed the document then it would have turned into law either way,” he added.