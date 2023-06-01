Moot urges utmost efforts to protect youth from tobacco industry tactics

Already in Pakistan, a large number of people, especially the youth, are suffering from the deadly effects of tobacco, and the tobacco industry has brought new and more destructive products into the market. We must do everything possible to protect our youth from these tobacco industry tactics. This was said by speakers while addressing a conference organized by Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology in collaboration with PANAH on the occasion of Anti-Tobacco Day. The Chief Guest of the event was Panah President Major General (Retd) Masood ur Rehman Kayani. Executive Director of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Anjum Jalal, Consultant Physician and Panah’s Lead Technical Advisor Consultant Pulmonologist Professor Dr. Wajid Ali, Prof. Colonel Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Mirza, a large number of civil society, youth and journalists participated in the event. The event was hosted by Panah Secretary General Sanaullah Ghumman.

General Masood ur Rahman Kayani said that Panah has been trying to save its countrymen from heart and related diseases for the last 40 years. Smoking is one of the leading causes of heart disease, cancer and many other diseases. We are on a mission to educate the nation about the dangers of tobacco. He suggest government that short term solution to control tobacco is to increase taxes on it and make it less affordable for people and long term solution is to make country tobacco free through legislation.

Dr. Anjum Jalal while talking about the harms of tobacco said it is one of the major causes of heart and many other diseases. He said that there has been an alarming increase in heart diseases among children and one of the main reasons for this is parental smoking and second hand smoking. Colonel Shakeel Ahmad Mirza said that Pakistan has become a hotbed of diseases at present, one of the main reasons for which is the availability of tobacco products at very low prices, instead of the government removing tobacco products from the reach of the public, it legalizes new products.

Dr. Wajid Ali said that we have to protect our children and youth who are the future of the nation from the ravages of tobacco. PANAH is working for a great cause which every section of the nation should stand with.

Dr. Saleha said that tobacco is the major cause of heart diseases and we shall work on tobacco control to reduce the heart diseases in Pakistan. Dr. Abdul Mateen said that awareness on tobacco shall be raised among people.

Sanaullah Ghumman said that the biggest target of tobacco industry is children. The industry pays special attention to educational institutions so that more and more of their children can be accustomed to it. In stores they are placed exclusively with items that interest children and young people. There is no warning sign on them that these products are harmful to health. He said that the industry claims that it pays taxes of Rs 114 billion annually, while the annual expenditure on tobacco-related diseases is estimated at more than Rs 615 billion. This proves that the revenue generated by the tobacco industry is negligible compared to the costs incurred on the diseases caused by it. He said that apart from raising awareness about the harms of tobacco, PANAH is working with policy makers to enact legislation that will reduce the prices of these harmful substances. He demanded the government to increase the taxes on tobacco products in the finance bill of 2023-24 so that it is out of reach of youngsters.

Other speakers also spoke about the harms of tobacco.