COAS, British CGS discuss regional security

Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the United Kingdom Army, General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday, the military said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CGS UK Army laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada upon his arrival at the GHQ. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, the ISPR said.

It stated that regional security issues and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and its efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, the CGS UK also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters.

General Sanders arrived in Pakistan on Monday for a five-day defence engagement visit as part of the long-standing defence cooperation agreement between the UK and Pakistan.

According to the press release, the depth and warmth of the UK-Pakistan military relationship and friendship, underpinned by a shared history and ‘living bridge’ diaspora links, is highly valued by the UK.

The existing defence relationship includes Pakistani officers undertaking training at the UK’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the Advance Command and Staff Course, and the Royal College of Defence Studies.