Nawaz Sharif to return home soon: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had the right to get relief from the fabricated cases against him and expressed his confidence that Nawaz Sharif will return home soon to lead the party for the general election 2023 campaign.

“Innocent Nawaz Sharif should be granted the opportunity to plead his case before a court,” he said in a talk with a private news channel. PML-N would move the court to review on Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification as the party chief, he added. Replying to a question, Sanaullah said that the PML-N leader was not like PTI chief Imran Khan who is hiding behind bail.

“We never took bails in our cases because fake cases were registered against us,” he added. To another question, the interior minister said, “We have our own committed party leaders and PPP has the right to form the government in Punjab.” He further said that his party was not afraid of any new political party, saying if there will be, it would not be a challenge for PML-N.

Meanwhile,PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government in the last four years made the worst victimization of the PML-N leadership and now its own leadership was shying away from accountability. “The entire PML-N leadership had faced the fabricated cases and appeared in courts but nothing was proved,” he said while talking to a private news channel. “The politics of the PTI was all about leveling baseless accusations against the opponents”, Abbasi added. Those who were involved in torching and other miscreant activities on May 9 should be dealt with iron hands according to the law and the constitution, he demanded. “It is Imran who is responsible for the downfall of his own party,” he said and alleged that the PTI chairman used different tactics to spread anarchy in the country. Replying to a question, the senior PML-N leader said the general elections would be held simultaneously across the country.