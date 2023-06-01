Iranian, Turkish presidents vow to expand bilateral relations

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday expressed willingness and determination to expand bilateral relations and regional cooperation, according to a statement published on the website of the Iranian president’s office. In a phone conversation, Raisi congratulated Erdogan on his re-election as Türkiye’s president, expressing hope that the two sides could further strengthen cooperation in the economic, political, security, cultural, and trade sectors during Erdogan’s new term. Referring to the “effective role” of the two countries’ regional cooperation in ensuring and improving regional stability and security, Raisi called for the acceleration of such collaboration to safeguard the interests of regional states. Erdogan, for his part, said Türkiye’s relations with Iran in different areas will “definitely” continue with greater strength. He voiced Ankara’s willingness to continue regional cooperation with Tehran to achieve “positive and effective” outcomes in terms of ensuring stability in the region. Erdogan also voiced his country’s interest in expanding economic and trade cooperation with Iran.