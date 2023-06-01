Graduation ceremony of Islamic Research Institute held

First Graduation Ceremony of Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) was held at the Faisal Masjid Campus on Wednesday in which certificates were conferred upon over one hundred scholars of postdoctoral international fellowship. Scholars who were conferred awards hail from Pakistan Maldives, Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Afghanistan. In the ceremony, certificates were also conferred in the categories of Postgraduate Training on Academic Research and Scientific Writing and Undergraduate Training on Research and Technical Writing.

Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, Secretary General, World Muslim Congress was the Chief Guest of the graduation ceremony. Prof. Dr Hathal Hamoud Alotabi, President International Islamic University and Chairman Council of Islamic Research Institute was Chair of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by a galaxy of renowned Islamic researchers, scholars and intellectuals including Dr. S.M Zaman former Vice Chancellor AIOU, Former Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology & Former Vice President (A&F) of IIUI and Former Director General of Islamic Research Institute. It was also attended by Prof. Dr Ahmed Shujah Syed Vice President Research and Enterprises, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khalid Masud, Former Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology and Former Director General of IRI, Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rehman Former Vice President IIUI/Former Director General of Dawah Academy, Former Professor of IRI and Director of Seerah Chair at AIOU, Directors General, Deans, Directors, professors, Present and former Scholars of IRI, Officers and officials of IRI & IIUI, IRI Postdoctoral Fellows, IRI Under Graduates and post Graduate research fellows.

The ceremony also witnessed awards and medals that were distributed in the various categories for the present and former scholars of IRI, authors of IRI Books and editors of IRI journals.