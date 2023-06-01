UN delegation calls on Faryal Talpur

A delegation of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) consisting Jeremy Milsom, Country Head of UNODC and Arsalan Malik, Regional Head of UNODC Sindh and Baluchistan called on Pakistan Peoples Party’s Women Wing President and Chairperson Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home, Faryal Talpur, at Zardari House. The delegation discussed with her UNODC’s Technical Assistance to Government of Sindh on tackling challenges of drugs, crime and terrorism through integrated, stable and sustainable responses. The delegation thanked the cooperation by Sindh Government to the UNODC on border management, drug demand reduction and criminal justice system in the province, with special emphasis on various initiatives, which are effectively and successfully run by the Sindh Government on drug detoxification at rehabilitation centers in Sindh. She particularly appreciated the UNODC’s gender-responsive programing for achieving the rule of law and promoting human rights in Sindh and elsewhere in the country, adding that Pakistan Peoples Party always prioritizes the policies that encourage to strengthen and mainstream the women in every field. Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Chawla and Advisor to Law Murtaza Wahab, former Law Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro were also present during the meeting.