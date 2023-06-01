Only 11 female prisoners belonging to PTI are in jails: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Sundus Foundation here today and inquired about the health of the under treatment patients. He offered bouquets and other gifts among the patient children.

On this occasion, he while talking to the media men said that “we give much more respect to mothers and sisters and could not afford the maltreatment with them”. He clarified that there were only 11 female prisoners belonging to PTI in jails across the Punjab and atleast four time counter check-up was made after every arrest of the accused. He said that the IG Police Punjab had already briefed the media men regarding the blame of torture on them. He surprised over the killings of 25 persons which were against the facts and it was impossible that people would die and nobody would knew not about them. He emphasised that the investigation shall be instituted if the name of 25 dead bodies were given to the government.

Mohsin Naqvi further stated that if the JIT would move to Zaman Park for investigation it would become a precedence to investigate at the door of accused in future. He said that law would guide if the person did not appear before the JIT. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi clarified that the impression of shortage of medicines in hospitals in the Punjab was contrary to the facts and any sort of hurdle might come in supply chain of medicines but its close review was being ensured in this regard. A series of meetings for the betterment of health sector was in progress and a visible change in the said sector would be ascertained. The preparation for presenting the 4-month budget was in progress, he added.

Caretaker Chief Minister said that Sundus Foundation of brain child of renowned personality Manoo Bhai was an institution of state-of-the-art and he would start visits the other institutions engaged in the treatment of Thalassemia across the Punjab. He stressed that Thalassemia can be controlled through different petty steps. He asked that if Iran and Greek could be free from Thalassemia why not Pakistan?

Earlier, the Chief Minister inquired about the health of patient children of Thalassemia and Haemophilia and prayed for their early recovery. Mohsin Naqvi made visits of different sections including Dental Surgery Section, Physiotherapy, Lab and Nursing Department and reviewed their health facilities and modern medical equipments. He greatly appreciated the quality health facilities being provided to the patients by the Sundus Foundation. The Caretaker CM was given briefing about the projects of Sundus Foundation. The recovered patient children also met the CM and got their photographs made with him.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Lady Willingdon Hospital today. Mohsin Naqvi made a formal beginning of plantation by planting a sapling in the lawn of the hospital.Mohsin Naqvi hoisted the special flag of Lady Willingdon Hospital. Mohsin Naqvi inspected basement and other departments of the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi directed to get the stagnant water out standing in the basement for a long period of time. On the orders of Mohsin Naqvi WASA emergency team immediately reached Lady Willingdon Hospital. Mohsin Naqvi ordered rehabilitation of historical building of the hospital as a heritage. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached Punjab Dental Hospital from Lady Willingdon Hospital without schedule.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi visited Orthodontist Department, Operative Room and other departments.CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered to restore building of Punjab Dental Hospital in its original condition. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his indignation over seeing old and obsolete medical equipments. Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide latest dental machinery in the Punjab Medical Dental College.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the “Shahdara Flyover Project” here today and reviewed the progress of the said project. He directed to ensure its earliest completion and gave the deadline to ascertain its completion by 31st July, 2023. He was briefed that almost 80 percent completion of piling and other construction work had been done and the work two first level flyover and one second level flyover was in progress according to its target. Construction work on piling, piling cap and other development work was going on day and night.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached Thokhar Niaz Beg to review under completion Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority project today.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi on his arrival was given a briefing about Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority project. It was informed during the briefing that 85 percent civil work and construction of PAFD project has been completed.99 percent equipments for PAFD project have also been imported. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected all the floors of PAFD auditorium and under completion building.CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his displeasure over sluggish practice and slow pace in the completion of the said project. Mohsin Naqvi fixed a deadline to complete the PAFD project before the first week of August. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the said project in three shifts. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to Crescent Model Higher Secondary School in Shadman, accompanied by fellow alumnus and Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal. During their visit, they had the opportunity to reconnect with their teachers, evoking fond memories of their time spent at the institution.

Mohsin Naqvi toured various sections of the school, taking a keen interest in the educational activities of the students.

He engaged with the children by posing different questions and beamed with delight upon hearing their enthusiastic responses, conveying his genuine affection for them. Mohsin Naqvi took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reviving the images of the classrooms where he had once pursued his studies. He captured precious moments with his teachers through photographs. Furthermore, he warmly greeted the sports instructor Akbar and inquired about his well-being, extending a heartfelt embrace. Mohsin Naqvi also explored the school’s swimming pool, gymnasium, badminton court, football field, library, and auditorium sections.

Principal Rabia Najam provided a comprehensive briefing on the school’s educational and extracurricular activities during the meeting. The Secretary of the School Education Department and others were also present.

Consul General of Türkiye Mr. Emir Ozbay called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office. The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, enhancing Pakistan-Türkiye relations, and fostering cooperation in various fields.

The CM congratulated the Turkish Consul General on the success of President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an and his party in the elections and extended good wishes to the President and the Turkish people. He remarked that the Turkish people, once again, chose their beloved leader Recep Tayyip Erdo?an as their President. The victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an is a triumph for public service in reality; he added and noted that the relations between Pakistan and Türkiye are bound by historical fraternal ties. Turkish companies have made investments in various sectors of Punjab, for which they are welcomed; he said and assured that Turkish companies will be provided with all kinds of facilities.

The Turkish Consul General mentioned that both countries share historic fraternal relations and added that steps will be taken to enhance cooperation with Punjab in various sectors.