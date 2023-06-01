PTI responsible for May 9 vandalism: Kundi

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday claimed that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI) was responsible for the ransacking of government and public properties during May 9-10 vandalism and accused Imran Khan for disowning the arrested party workers. Talking to media persons after visiting the burnt Radio Pakistan’s building here to express solidarity with the employees of the national broadcaster and Associated Press of Pakistan, Faisal Kundi deplored that horde of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf have ransacked and put on fire the government and people’s properties including Radio Pakistab’s building and stolen its expansive computers, electronic appliances, furniture, sound system, vehicles engines and other expensive items.

He said the attacks on government and defense installations was a preplanned conspiracy, and that attackers, planners and abbetters could not escape from law. Faisal Kundi said that it was highly deplorable that Imran Khan has disowned its party workers who were put behind the bar in May 9 vandalism cases and had hardly talked about them. He said Imran Khan talked about beauty and visit of Northern Areas of Pakistan but it was unfortunate that he never talked to meet the jailed workers. Faisal Kundi said that PPP leadership had never afraid of jails as former President Asif Ali Zardari had spent about 4000 days and Faryal Talpur nearly 170 days in jails including harsh weather.

The state minister demanded that compensation of all the ransacked and burnt buildings including Radio Pakistan Peshawar could be recovered from the PTI leadership and strict punishment should be awarded to elements for the late response that resulted burning of the Radio Pakistan building. Faisal Kundi said due to stubberness of Imran Niazi and irresponsible attitude of the PTI negotiations committee, the dialogue between Govt and PTI on election remained unsuccessful.

He said that no negotiations would be held with the party whose leadership was directly involved in May 9-10 vandalism and attacks on defense installations. He said that Pakistan People Party strongly believed in supremacy of constitution and rule of law and elements involved on attacks in civil and defense installations were charged under relevant laws specified in the constitution. Faisal Karim Kundi said that his party strongly believed in political reconciliation and political stalwarts of different parties have approached to join Pakistan Peoples Party. He said there was no room for political jugglers in PPP and seasonal political birds. He said that PPP Government has restored peace in Swat and settled TDPs issues smoothly and PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would soon visit Swat. He said people were fed up with u turns and hallow slogans policies of Imran Khan whose politics were become irrelevant after his party nine years poor rule in KP, saying that PTI politics was restricted to Zaman Park.

He underscored the need for extension in tax examption of erstwhile Fata and PATA. He said that stipends under BISP program has been increased and over 8.9 million poor families were being facilitated from this pro poor program.