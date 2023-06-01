Cops protecting lives and property of citizens are valuable assets: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Ghazi personnel who were injured by bandits while protecting the life and property of the citizens are our valuable assets and all available resources shall be utilized for their best welfare, treatment and rehabilitation. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the officers who perform the duties in the field are frontline soldiers who cannot be left alone in any case. He said that there would be no reduction in priority measures for the health welfare of such dutiful and brave officers and personnel. He expressed these views on the occasion of visiting the injured policeman Hafiz Muhammad Nouman on the occasion of his visit to General Hospital Lahore.

IG Punjab inquired about dolphin official Hafiz Muhammad Nouman who is undergoing treatment, prayed for his speedy recovery and expressed good wishes. Dr. Usman Anwar inquired about the details of Muhammad Nouman’s treatment from the medical experts and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured official. IG Punjab while talking to the family members of Muhammad Nouman assured full cooperation during the treatment. The IG Punjab ordered the police officers present at the spot not to spare any effort in the treatment of dolphin official Nouman. Dolphin official Nauman along with his colleague Mohsin Yousaf were seriously injured in the firing of bandits on the night of May 26 and are undergoing treatment at the Lahore General Hospital.

ASI Bashir Ahmed was given one lakh for the treatment of his wife’s kidneys, and one lakh was given to Lady Constable Shanza Safdar for the treatment of her daughter’s feet. Traffic Warden Kamran Hussain was given two and a half lakhs rupees for the treatment of his wife’s cancer. Similarly, Constable Inamullah was given 10 lakh rupees for the treatment of his son’s blood cancer. Constable Kamran Iqbal was given 18 lac 30 thousand rupees for his son cochlear implant surgery. Constable Samreen Khatoon was awarded 10 lac rupees for spinal and neuro treatment. Constable Farhan Ali was given 18 lac 30 thousand rupees for modern hearing aid gadgets of his daughter. Constable Muhammad Asif was given 10 lac rupees for treatment of his deaf and dumb daughter. Constable Asim Shehzad was given 01 lac 70 thousand rupees for kidneys treatment.

In the welfare management committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare Riyaz Nazir Gara, the above cases were sent to IG Punjab for release of funds, which was given final approval. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal also participated in the welfare committee session.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar organized a special ceremony at Central Police Office in honor of 62 promoted inspectors in which the promoted officers were pinned new ranks by IG Punjab, senior police officers and their relatives. IG Punjab while giving instructions to the new DSPs about their supervisory and administrative role said that all the promotion and welfare initiatives in the police force are aimed at improving the service delivery for people. He said that further promotion has started and undue delay in the promotion process has now become a matter of the past. IG Punjab said that a comprehensive mechanism has been formulated for departmental promotions and change of command will not impact promotion of Sipah. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the promoted DSPs should ensure the use of IT technology in their future professional matters. IG Punjab directed that the responsibilities of DSPs should be increased for administrative affairs and justice delivery at the supervisory level. Therefore, all the officers should ensure that they perform their duties with more diligence and conscientiousness in order to cope with the responsibilities of the new positions. Dr. Usman Anwar instructed to stop the hand of the oppressor, support the oppressed and helpless and make the atmosphere of trust and cooperation between the police and the people stronger and better than before. Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsan Younus and DIG Establishment-II Zeeshan Asghar along with IG Punjab pinned promotion badges and addressed the ceremony. Relatives and friends of promoted officers also participated in the ceremony.