29 women involved in May 9 incident released on bail: Mir

Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Amir Mir has said that out of 300 women involved in the sabotage of May 9 across Punjab, the total number of women arrested was 46, out of which 29 have been released on bail so far, while 17 women are for identification parade. Amir Mir said in his tweet that according to the law, it is not possible to meet the relatives of these women before their identity is paraded. He said that the application of Pakistani laws is the same for all arrested accused. Minister Information said that according to the law, no one will be abused and no one will get any concession. Amir Mir said that the procedure of identification parade of the arrested accused is also given in the law. According to which the accused is not allowed to see the witness or anyone else before the identification and the accused is not allowed to meet any person before the identification. He further said that a so-called political party is exaggerating the number of arested women just for point scoring.