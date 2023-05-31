IPL 2023 Predictions: Chances Of Team To Qualify For Playoff

Mumbai Indians have significantly improved and are now in third place and are actively vying for a playoff spot following their victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the other hand, RCB’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs have taken a significant hit.

Similar to how many other teams’ chances are on the line, here is a look at what each of the ten teams must accomplish to guarantee a spot in the playoffs before the start of the games that will determine their fate.

Gujarat Titans

After a brief wobble, the Gujarat Titans have made a spectacular turnaround and are just one victory away from claiming a playoff position. They trounced the Lucknow Super Giants in their most recent game by a commanding 56 runs, increasing their point total to 16 from 11 games. To clinch a spot in the playoffs for a second straight season with only one more victory required from their last three games.

GT’s next three matches are against the Mumbai Indians on May 12, SRH on May 15, and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 21.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK has 13 points after 11 games; two victories in the final three games will guarantee CSK's playoff spot. If they can win just one of the upcoming three games, they will also be reliant on the outcomes of the other teams.

Delhi Capitals (May 10), Kolkata Knight Riders (May 14), and Delhi Capitals (May 20) are the opponents in CSK’s upcoming three games.

Mumbai Indians

MI’s victory over RCB has boosted their chances of making the playoffs with 11 games and 12 points. In the next three rounds, MI still has two home games to play and is only one point back of second-place CSK, giving them a chance to lock up a playoff spot.

The Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are MI’s upcoming opponents in their next three games (May 12, May 16, and May 21).

Lucknow Super Giants

With 11 points after 11 games, Lucknow is now ranked fourth. The club will try to capitalize on its recent success and clinch a playoff spot in the remaining three games. Anything less than that will force them to rely on the outcomes of other teams, but three wins in three will get them into the playoffs.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 13, Mumbai Indians on May 16, and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20, LSG will play its subsequent three games.

Rajasthan Royals

The victory by MI over RCB has made things difficult for Rajasthan Royals. With 11 games played and 10 points thus far, the squad is currently at risk of missing the playoffs. For RR to guarantee a berth in the playoffs, they must win all three of their remaining games and hope that other outcomes will go their way.

RR’s next three matches are on May 19 against Punjab Kings, May 14 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and May 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR moved into the center of the standings with a 10-point victory over PBKS. To stay in the postseason race, the team must win all three of its remaining games. They may earn a maximum of 16 points with four victories. Any result less than a victory will eliminate KKR from contention.

The next three games for KKR are on May 11 against Rajasthan Royals, May 14 against Chennai Super Kings, and May 20 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Banglore

In the IPL 2023 points standings, RCB is in seventh position with 10 points from 11 games and a net run rate of -0.345. Bangalore cannot afford to lose the rest of the IPL 2023 after being humiliated by Mumbai Indians in Tuesday’s high-scoring match. To get eligible for the IPL playoffs in 2023, they must win their final three games and pray that no other teams manage to collect a total of 16 points.

The upcoming three games for RCB are on May 14 against the Rajasthan Royals, May 18 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and May 21 against the Gujarat Titans.

Punjab Kings

Even though winning their next three games would give the Punjab Kings- a total of 16 points, that may not be enough. PBKS must continue to depend on the outcome of the opposing team’s match to win their games by a wide margin to increase their net run rate.

The Delhi Capitals (May 13), Delhi Capitals (May 17), and Rajasthan Royals (May 19) are the subsequent three opponents for PBKS.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad still has four games left, as they must win them all to have a chance. After that, they should monitor the outcomes of the other teams.

The Lucknow Super Giants on May 13, the Gujarat Titans on May 15, Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 18, and the Mumbai Indians on May 21 are the next four games for SRH.

Delhi Capitals

Despite being at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points standings, the Delhi Capitals can still make the playoffs provided they win all four- of their remaining games and receive help from other teams.

The next four games for DC are against the Chennai Super Kings on May 10, the Punjab Kings on May 13, the Chennai Super Kings on May 17, and the Punjab Kings on May 20.