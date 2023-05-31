Sindh launches drive to remove CNG kits from school vans

As part of its security measures, the Sindh government has ordered the removal of compressed natural gas (CNG) kits from school vans across the province.

Sindh Transport and Information Minister Sharjeel Memon announced the provincial government’s decision at a press conference on Wednesday. He stated that a special force will be formed under the transport department to ensure that the orders are carried out.

He stated that the government has already prohibited the installation of CNG kits in school vans. He also stated that the kits will be removed from coasters operating throughout Sindh.

Memon said he has instructed Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput to convey it to all relevant divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to take action against the operators of illegal bus stands.

The minister said it had been decided to initiate the process of registering FIRs against the operators of the illegal bus stands.