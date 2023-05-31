Here’s how to apply for Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023

The federal government has announced the resumption of the youth laptop programme, which is good news for students.

According to Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the PM’s advisor on youth affairs, at least one million laptops will be distributed to students as part of the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme.

Eligibility Criteria

Students must have a valid CNIC/ B-Form number.

A valid student as of the closing date for application submission

Students enrolled in Ph.D./ MS/ MPhil or equivalent 18-year program.

Students enrolled in a 4-year or 5-year bachelor’s degree program

Students enrolled in MBA Program (3.5 years, 2.5 years, and 1.5 years)

📢 Attention all high-achieving students! 💻 Applications for the PM's Youth Laptop Scheme are now open. All high achieving public sector university students can visit our website and apply today. 🗓️ Deadline: 20th June

🔗Link: https://t.co/UZm3LfbJXy#PMLaptopScheme

PM laptop Scheme HEC Registration Online