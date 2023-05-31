Here’s how to apply for Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023

The federal government has announced the resumption of the youth laptop programme, which is good news for students. According to Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the PM’s advisor on youth affairs, at least one million laptops will be distributed to students as part of the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme. Eligibility Criteria Students must have a valid CNIC/ B-Form number. A valid student as of the closing date for application submission Students enrolled in Ph.D./ MS/ MPhil or equivalent 18-year program. Students enrolled in a 4-year or 5-year bachelor’s degree program Students enrolled in MBA Program (3.5 years, 2.5 years, and 1.5 years) 📢 Attention all high-achieving students! 👨💻👩💻 💻 Applications for the PM's Youth Laptop Scheme are now open. All high achieving public sector university students can visit our website and apply today. 🗓️ Deadline: 20th June🔗Link: https://t.co/UZm3LfbJXy#PMLaptopScheme pic.twitter.com/6ni4HcDLih — Prime Minister's Youth Programme (@PMsYouthProgram) May 30, 2023 PM laptop Scheme HEC Registration Online Students can submit the online application at PM Youth Program’s official portal at https://laptop.pmyp.gov.pk/ Students need to put all the required personal information, including ID card number, mobile contact, and email address. Following the completion of registration, the applicant needs to log in to their account. Please visit “Application Status” section to check the status of the application Applicants can also check the List of Eligible Universities and colleges available on the website