PCJCCI inked MoU with Dongying Sino-German to boost trade ties

The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) signed MoU with Dongying Sino-German (European Exchange and Cooperation Association) for the promotion of trade and investment here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Tuesday.

The PCJCCI also organized business-to-business (B2B) meeting with 10 high profile members and multi-sector Chinese trade delegation with Pakistani investors, and entrepreneurs. The delegation was headed by Mr Wang Zihai, Honorary Investment Counselor in China, Board of Investment and Chen Guangfeng, President Dongying Sino-German (European Exchange and Cooperation Association). The meeting was also attended by top notch Pakistani businessmen, including Syed Ameer Abbas, Fast Cables Limited, Atif Hameed, TUV Austria BIC Pvt. Limited, Hassan Ahmed, Hassan Brother Company, Zaki Aijaz, Roshan Packages and others.

PCJCCI Vice President Hamza Khalid said that the delegation came with a purpose to hold interactive B2B meeting with potential partners in Pakistan. The area of interest was mainly manufacturer of steel, aluminum, plastic doors and windows production, oil drilling accessories, maintenance of environmental protection equipment, PVC insulated control cable and power cable, cross-linked polyethylene insulated electric cable, Power cable, photovoltaic cable, petrochemicals, rubber, petroleum equipment etc. He added that the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry was highly grateful to the Chinese officials for being supportive and concerned about the business development of both countries.

The head of the delegation, Wang Zihai, invited the PCJCCI members to Shandong province and extended his precious regards and offer to fully cooperate with the Pakistani officials. He also added that just as Pakistan is happy to see China’s growing stature on the world stage, China, in turn sees a strong, stable and prosperous Pakistan as a source of strength.” He assured that Chinese industry would keep on extending strong support to spur economic and industrial growth of Pakistan.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI, and he expressed an utmost aspiration to make these business engagements purposive and productive for the businessmen of both countries. He also said that China has been an incredible support of Pakistan at all times and its constant assistance will do wonders for the emerging economic status of Pakistan and these B2B meetings will certainly have a positive impact on the business community.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI thanked the Chinese delegation and said that it was quite encouraging that apart from public sector, private sectors of both the countries were also entering into joint ventures. The Chinese entrepreneurs highly appreciated the arrangements being done by the PCJCCI and they were also satisfied with the positive response of the companies during the meeting. It was observed that counseling with Chinese business community is mandatory to increase the quantum of trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.