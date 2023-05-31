Come to Zaman Park, Imran Khan tells JIT

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday refused to appear before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the May 9 attack on Lahore’s Jinnah House, citing grave security threats as his reasons, a private TV channel reported.

The probe body – led by Lahore DIG Investigations Kamran Adil – had asked the PTI chief to appear before the JIT in person at the Investigations Headquarters, Qila Gujjar Singh, at 4pm on Tuesday to record his statement in the cases pertaining to the violent attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

However, in a written response sent through his lawyers, Imran stated that he had very limited time to respond to the summons he had received the previous day from the JIT, which is investigating the May 9 incidents of vandalism at the Lahore Corps Commander’s Residence, also known as the Jinnah House, and other military installations.

The former premier highlighted the serious security threats he currently faces, which he said were already known to the JIT. He also brought attention to an assassination attempt on his life during a public gathering in Wazirabad last year. “Given the severity of the security threats, unnecessary exposure can be avoided, apart from court hearings,” he wrote in his response.

Citing the security threats, he requested to be facilitated at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore for further proceedings of the investigation team rather than appearing in person. “There are now reports from credible sources of another attack during public appearances in joining investigation,” he stated.

The PTI chief also raised questions about the legitimacy and motivations of the charges against him, labeling them as “false, frivolous and politically motivated.”

However, he affirmed his commitment to cooperate fully with the investigative authorities, suggesting alternative ways to facilitate his involvement in the probe, such as answering a questionnaire or participating via video conferencing.

The former prime minister also referred to his “illegal and invalid arrest” by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on May 9, underlining his position that the charges against him are politically motivated. “Despite facing a large number of false cases, I am fully cooperating with the investigative agencies,” he wrote.

Imran’s nominated representatives, Ali Ejaz Buttar and Advocate Naeem Haider Panjutha, appeared before the JIT and submitted his written statement. However, the JIT refused to accept the written response from the PTI chairman submitted through these representatives.