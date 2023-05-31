K-Electric’s safety initiatives recognized at PIDG Safety Awards

K-Electric has been recognized by Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) for best practices in Health, Safety, Environment and Social Governance (HSES) at the Sustainable Development Impact Award 2022.

Safety is a core value at K-Electric, and the company is committed to building safer communities through a top-down approach. In addition to investing in infrastructure to provide a safe, uninterrupted supply of electricity, the company’s leadership also remains actively involved in driving a holistic HSES culture. The awards recognized KE’s efforts for shaping employee behavior that delivers on HSES strategy its guiding principles.

KE has been recognized for its numerous Safety and CSR activities, training sessions on Safety leadership, Risk Assessment, Contractor Safety Management and Public Safety initiatives. It’s transformational approach to gender equity, which emphasizes the “Roshni Bhaji” women’s ambassador campaign has created massive safety awareness within the communities. KE CEO also leads a ‘Safety Steering Group’ which works to ensure that safety remains an essential part of the operations. Company-wide employees were also engaged through a “Safety Week,” during which several activities were held to reinforce the best practices. Other activities include ‘Safety Walks’ where management and KE staff evaluate the operating environment to identify and rectify hazards.

Moreover, the extensive school and community programmes raising awareness on public safety risks and mitigation strategies, training at the organisational level on safety leadership, risk assessment, and contractor management is an ongoing task throughout the organisation.

Expressing his thanks for the recognition, Spokesperson K-Electric stated “As a company, we are working around the clock to ensure the safety of our customers and our employees. Ahead of the upcoming monsoon season we are once again reviewing our protocols and ensuring that we will be able to provide safe, reliable, and uninterrupted power supply to our customers.” The utility, as always, is available 24/7 for any queries or complaints via its call center 118, SMS service 8119, KE Live App, and social media platforms, and customers may use these channels for further assistance, KE spokesperson added.