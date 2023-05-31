Agreement signed to eliminate poliovirus

Chugtai Lab has embarked on a shared initiative with Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) to strengthen further the ongoing efforts to eliminate poliovirus transmission in Pakistan. The partnership agreement was signed between the Polio Programme and Chugtai Lab at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC). Dr. Mansoor Ali Wassan, Deputy National Coordinator of the Polio Programme and Husnain Bukhari, Regional Executive Manager of Chugtai Lab signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Under the partnership, the lab will provide specific discounts (30% to 50%) to frontline polio workers through a corporate service programme on tests, diagnostic procedures and reports. Chugtai Lab’s key influences will actively participate in public service announcements, social media engagement and, disseminating of awareness messages. They will also extend their support by assisting in the establishment of testing camps and organizing sessions on special occasions and international health days. “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our fight against poliovirus in Pakistan. The polio programme is an example of collaborative success, with a cross-sectoral approach, to develop a sense of ownership among the leadership of all sectors for the healthier future of our children,” said Deputy National Coordinator NEOC, Dr Mansoor.