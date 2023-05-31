Ministry flagship initiatives garner full support ministers moot

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Traning, Rana Tanveer Hussain presided over the 36th Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) in Islamabad on Tuesday. Mansoor Qadir, Minister-School Education Department/Higher Education Department Punjab, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Minister-Education & Literacy Department Sindh, Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Minister of Universities & Boards Sindh, Sardar Naseeb Ullah Mari, Minister- Secondary/Colleges/Higher & Technical Education Department Balochistan, Rehmat Salam Khattak, Advisor (Minister In-Charge) to CM on Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Irshad Qaiser, Minister-Higher Education Department & Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Raja Muhammad Azam Khan, Minister-Education Department Gilgit Baltistan, Zahid Khan, Secretary-Elementary and Secondary Education Department AJK & Khalid Mehmood Mirza, Secretary-Higher Education Department AJK attended the meeting. Secretary Education, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, senior officials of Federal Education Ministry, provincial/regional education departments of Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Punjab, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan also participated in the meeting. Federal Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain in his opening remarks said that the meeting was going to play an instrumental role in developing synergies for providing access to education in all corners of Pakistan. He said that Education Ministry was ensuring that an inclusive approach is taken to devise strategies that benefit students, teachers and parents in every province. He reiterated that IPEMC’s contributions were going to be significant in enrollment of Out of School Children (OOSC) and multiple distance learning interventions. He emphasized the importance of developing framework for data sharing as well. He also assured the provinces that maximum facilitation would be given to them for reaping benefits from these projects.

Secretary Education, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary welcomed the participants and provided an introduction of IPEMC and overview of the core agenda of the meeting. He informed the participants about the grants provided to provinces under ASPIRE project during current and previous fiscal year to facilitate disadvantages areas for educational access. He informed the attendees about the flagship initiatives related to distance learning, Out of School Children, Curriculum reforms and foundation learning conference of MOFEPT and how the provinces could contribute towards their implementation for optimum results.