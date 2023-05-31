Workshop held to discuss mainstreaming of transgender community

An insightful consultative workshop discussed measures for bringing the highly marginalized community of transgender into the mainstream by enhancing their registration process with Social Welfare Department, NADRA, ECP, Human Rights and other institutions. The workshop was jointly organized by Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Department, Peace and Justice Network and Blue Veins. People from different walks of life participated in the workshop and gave their inputs on hurdles hampering registration of transgender in official data.

“The initiative of registration of transgender community is a crucial step towards creating a more inclusive society and will help in reaching out to the marginalized segment in execution of any welfare oriented scheme or rehabilitation process,” observed Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager, Blue Veins. Speaking in the welcome address, Qamar Naseem said by holding consultation of the relevant departments we can facilitate a comprehensive understanding and shape a more effective strategy for transgender registration.