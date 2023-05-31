Economic situation will receive some heartning news: Naqvi

A delegation led by President of All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Naz Aafreen, paid a visit to the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s office today, where issues regarding the newspaper industry came under discussion. Mohsin Naqvi assured to solve the problems of the newspaper industry. On this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that by showing 2-year-old videos about ill-treatment of women prisoners in the jails, a nefarious propaganda is being churned out. 11 women involved in attacks on military installations are in jail on judicial remand, he stated. Mohsin Naqvi said that a total of 32 women were arrested from across Punjab with regards to the incidens on May 9, out of which 21 were released. The women arrested are kept in jails as per the Jail Manual. He said that some 500 women were wanted in the May 9 incidents but the government practiced restraint. Clear instructions have been given to not arrest anyone innocent. Mohsin Naqvi added that along with attacks on Jinnah House, a dangerous plan was hatched to burn valuable aircrafts in the attack on the Mianwali Air Base. Attackers of Mianwali Air Base brought weapons concealed in trolleys filled with straw. In Mianwali, the policemen continued to fight the attackers even while injured. He stated that the attack on Jinnah House was pre-planned. Mohsin Naqvi said that good news will come soon regarding the improvement in the economic situation. The caretaker Punjab government will present a budget of 4 months, Mohsin Naqvi said. “I have issued instructions for early payment of dues to newspapers” caretaker CM informed the APNS delegation. Newspapers will be paid 85 percent in this regard and 15 percent is for advertisements. 85 percent of the advertisements will be given to the newspapers and 15 percent will be paid to the relevant advertising agency. The quota of advertisements for newspapers is also being increased substantially, Mohsin Naqvi said. On this occasion, Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir said that the system of advertisements in newspapers is being digitized, through which payments can be made in the shortest possible time. Provincial Information Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik said that payment of dues has started. During the meeting, prayers were offered for late APNS member Mumtaz Ahmed Tahir and tributes was also paid to his journalistic services. In the meeting, it was agreed to continue the advertisements in the magazines and journals of the deceased members of APNS. Sarmad Ali, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Munir Gilani, Shahab Zuberi, Sajjad Bukhari, Waqaruddin, Imtanan Shahid, Humayun, Tariq, Humayun Gulzar, Mohsin Bilal, Mohsin Syal, Fauzia Shaheen, Bilal Mehmood, Younis Mehr, Mumtaz Phaphuto, Faisal Shahjahan, Mumtaz, Javed Maher Shamsi, Owais Khushnood, Irfan Athar and others were included. Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir, Information Secretary and DGPR was also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to assess the measures taken to enhance cotton cultivation and production.

He called for a rigorous crackdown on counterfeit pesticides across the province, instructing the police and line departments to take strict action against those involved in the production and sale of spurious pesticides. He emphasized the need to protect farmers from exploitation.

During the meeting, it was agreed to provide cotton growers with pesticides at subsidized rates through Punjab Bank’s “Shandaar Cotton Program,” facilitating easy loans for the cultivators. Additionally, the meeting revealed the initiation of an agriculture internship program to manage cotton crops and the upcoming launch of the Cotton Crop Management Advisory Service, led by young agriculture graduates. Furthermore, an international cotton conference is scheduled to be held in Multan.