Abrarul Haq apologises for London concert

Renowned Singer and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Abrarul Haq has apologised for becoming a part of a concert in London days after quitting politics.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the former PTI leader said he shouldn’t be here in London for a concert. “If Pakistanis are not happy, I shouldn’t be in London.” Commenting on his participation in the concert, Abrarul Haq said he attended the ceremony in London for the charity of a hospital under the Sahara Trust banner.

He said the programme was fixed months before quitting PTI and he also said this in a recently held press conference.

Haq said he is sorry if anyone’s sentiments were hurt.

Abrarul Haq also clarified that he was not pressured to leave PTI.

It is pertinent to note here that Abrarul Haq joined a huge number of party leaders who left PTI over May 9 violence, when he announced this decision on May 27 through a press conference in Islamabad.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers. It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.