‘Street Fighter 6’ — the new king of fighting games

When Street Fighter V – the previous entry in this instantly recognisable fighting game series – launched in 2016, it was missing a laundry list of standard features. Street Fighter 6, on the other hand, feels heartily robust from the word go. It’s bursting at the seams with things to do, assured in its gameplay and wrapped in a stylish, colourful, confident swagger that the game can absolutely back up. This time around, the basics are properly accounted for: there are versus and arcade modes, an options-rich training room and some respectably detailed tutorials that dive into the nitty-gritty of fighting game fundamentals. A new addition is World Tour, a sprawling single-player mode that lets you create your own fighter and lets them loose into a universe where just about everyone is ready to throw down at the slightest invitation. Unlike standard fighting game story modes, World Tour plays out more like an open-world game, along similar lines to Sega’s Yakuza series; you’ll explore a city, level up your fighter’s stats, wear your choice of stylish clothes and learn fighting styles from the series’ classic cast, customising movesets to create an avatar you can later take online for extremely unbalanced, if entertaining, battles.