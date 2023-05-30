Shahid Kapoor shares views on digital platform censorship

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, known for his roles in films like Kabir Singh and Haider, recently expressed his opinions on the topic of censorship on digital platforms.

Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming OTT project Bloody Daddy, shared his thoughts during an interview.

During the conversation, Kapoor expressed his dislike for being censored and instead preferred the concept of certification. He stated, “I personally don’t like being censored. I am okay being certified.” The actor emphasised the difference between certification and censorship, explaining that certification allows adults to choose whether or not to watch a particular content, whereas censorship completely restricts access for everyone.

Kapoor further added, “So, I would lean towards certification, but beyond that, it is up to them,” referring to the regulatory authorities responsible for content evaluation on digital platforms. Notably, this is not the first time a prominent Bollywood figure has shared their views on the matter. Salman Khan, another popular actor in the industry, had previously expressed his belief in the need for censorship on OTT platforms.

Khan stated, “I really think there should be censorship in the medium (OTT). All these vulgarities, nudity, gaali galauch (swearing) should stop.”

He raised concerns about the availability of explicit content on OTT platforms, highlighting that young teenagers can easily access such material, and questioned whether it would be appropriate for them to watch it. Khan emphasised the importance of cleaner content and its positive impact on viewership.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the successful debut web series Farzi on Amazon Prime, where he starred alongside Kay Kay Menon. The actor is now eagerly awaiting the release of his next OTT film, Bloody Daddy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is set to premiere exclusively on the JioCinemas App on June 9.

As the debate surrounding censorship on digital platforms continues, actors like Shahid Kapoor and Salman Khan have voiced their opinions, highlighting the contrasting views within the entertainment industry.

With their upcoming projects generating buzz, it remains to be seen how the audience will respond to the diverse range of content available on OTT platforms in the future.