‘Kabli Pulao’ soundtrack ‘Ankhain’ crosses 80 million views across digital platforms

Green Entertainment’s OST ‘Ankhain’ sung by the famous Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has surpassed an impressive milestone of 80 million views across various digital platforms. The song has not only resonated with listeners, but has also generated a great buzz on popular social media platforms.

Ankhain brilliantly highlights Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s exceptional talent and powerful voice. The heartfelt lyrics, penned by Imran Raza, adds an exceptional layer of depth to the song; which is further refined by Sahir Ali Bagga’s captivating composition. The song has managed to connect with listeners and resonate with their emotions of love, passion and romance. The collaboration between Q&K Productions & Multiverse Entertainment also enhanced the appeal of the OST with beautiful representation of the lyrics through visuals that portray the song’s essence. The team’s effort to making it a creative success was reflected through the attention to detail given to each shot added to the OST video.

As the song continues to soar in popularity and reach millions, popular social media platform, Twitter, has seen to be engaged in conversations about ‘Ankhain’. The online community have embraced the song, passionately discussing its melody and lyrics. Users on TikTok have also been seen to create countless videos showcasing their love for the song, further amplifying its reach and impact.