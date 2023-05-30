Zeenat serves major fashion goals in latest Instagram post

Zeenat Aman, the legendary actress has recently dropped some pictures of her in latest Instagram post serving major fashion goals.

Despite her age, Zeenat looked absolutely stunning, elegant and beautiful wearing a black knee length dress along with a pearl necklace and cool shades.

Not just that, she also wrote a lengthy caption on her post appreciating the acting prowess of some women while also mentioning the iconic roles she would love to play. Zeenat wrote: “Good morning, everyone. How do you like this look? I find it quite Hepburn inspired! As a model and actor, creative collaborations are so interesting because you get to see yourself as others see you.”

“It also involves trust and patience. Speaking of Hepburn has me thinking about all the talented actors whose work I’ve enjoyed over the years.” “Here’s a list of iconic roles I would have loved to play:

Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus, played with dotty perfection by Jennifer Coolidge.

Rosie in Guide, played by the ever graceful Waheeda Rehman.

Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam, played exquisitely by Madhubala.

Cesira in Two Women, played so unflinchingly by Sophia Loren.

Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, played with icy nonchalance by Meryl Streep.

Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish, played masterfully by Sridevi. Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, seductively voiced by Kathleen Turner.

Miss Piggy in The Muppets, voiced by various artists over the years. And… by popular demand and for my own amusement – Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, played by the brilliant Catherine O’ Hara.”

As per News 18, fans are excited to see her in these roles. One of fans commented in Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek style: “Earth will be a happier place if we hear you scream “Fold in the Cheese.” as Moira Rose does. And also “Bebe” so looking forward.”