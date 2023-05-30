Shah Zaman captivates audience with resemblance to Nusrat Fateh

A mesmerising performance by Shah Zaman Ali Khan, accompanied by his renowned father Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has left fans reminiscing about the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the uncrowned king of music. A video of the concert featuring Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and his talented son, Shah Zaman, has gone viral on various social media platforms, capturing the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. The duo can be seen delivering a breathtaking rendition of the famous song ‘Kinna sohna tenu Rab Ne Banaya.’ Fans have expressed their awe and admiration for Shah Zaman’s remarkable vocal prowess, noting that his voice bears a striking resemblance to that of his iconic grandfather, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The video has quickly gained traction on social media, amplifying the anticipation for the rising star’s future musical endeavours. The Khan family has long been celebrated for their contributions to the world of music and Shah Zaman’s performance has further solidified their musical legacy.