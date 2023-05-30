Perseverance drives Laiba Nasir in pursuit of her aspirations

KARACHI: At just 17 years old, Laiba Nasir has already left an indelible mark on Pakistan’s cricketing landscape. Her stellar performances on the international stage, representing Pakistan in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, have caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts and pundits alike. Currently featuring for the Dynamites in the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament in Karachi, Laiba is rapidly emerging as a promising talent, showcasing immense potential and determination to succeed. Laiba’s journey to becoming a professional cricketer is an inspiring one. Born and raised in a cricket-loving family in Lahore, her passion for the sport was kindled from a young age. Gifted with natural talent, she honed her skills under the guidance of dedicated coaches and mentors. Narrating her journey while talking to PCB Digital on the sidelines of the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament in Karachi, Laiba said, “I was 12 years old when I started playing cricket on the street next to my home with boys. The neighbours used to question my family about why I am playing on the street, expressing concern that it could lead to road blockages.”

Mentioning the positive impact her father had on her early playing days, Laiba said, “My father used to take me to ground early in the morning and helped me in my practice, but then my father, who worked at an old clothes shop, got me admitted in a club.” Laiba has four siblings and three of them play sports like football and athletics. During her younger years, Laiba faced suggestions from others to consider athletics due to her short height and not being of the ideal fitness. Nevertheless, she remained convinced regarding her passion for cricket. Talking about her idol, right-handed Laiba added, “When I started playing cricket, people used to tell me that be like Sana Mir, then I started following her. Later, I tried copying Nida Dar’s bowling action, which I am yet to fully replicate.”

Recalling the moment when her name was announced for the first time in Women’s U19 T20 Tournament that was played at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke from 13 to 22 August 2022, Laiba said, “I still remember people would question my decision to play this game, advising me against it. Once my name was announced, those very individuals reached out to congratulate me.” Laiba reminisced the joy that she brought to her family when she was selected in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad. Laiba went on to represent Pakistan in five matches in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.