Dhoni’s delayed retirement delights fans

NEW DELHI: Cricketer MS Dhoni has announced that he will not retire after winning a record fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The former India captain, 41, was expected to retire from all forms of cricket but said that love from his fans has made him give it another try. Led by Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings beat the Gujarat Titans on Monday night to win the trophy. The “double good news” sparked massive celebration by fans on social media. One Chennai Super Kings supporter called Dhoni’s decision not to retire “a great gift” for fans of the team. “Allowing CSK and the fans to savour the moment by not announcing his retirement is classic Dhoni!” another fan said. The team’s win was celebrated not just by its supporters but also by members of the opposing team. Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya called Dhoni a “mentor” and said, “If I had to lose, I don’t mind losing to him.” Fans had expected Dhoni to retire, especially if CSK took home the trophy this year. There is very little left for the cricketer to achieve in the sport — Dhoni won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and led the India team to one-day world glory in 2011. He has mentored dozens of talents, many of whom are the mainstay of the current Indian team.