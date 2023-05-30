Pakistan, Bulgaria inks MoU on maritime cooperation

Pakistan and Bulgaria signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Maritime Cooperation in Sofia at a ceremony in the Ministry of Transport and Communication of Bulgaria.

From the Pakistani side, Mariam Madiha Aftab, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Bulgaria signed the MoU, while, Hristo Alexiev, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policies and Minister of Transport and Communication of Bulgaria, signed the document from the Bulgarian side, says a press release issued here on Monday. The signing of this accord will help the two countries formalize their collaboration in the field of maritime affairs.

Under the MoU, the two countries would expand and deepen cooperation on matters relating to maritime transport, facilitate liaison between their respective bodies dealing with maritime affairs, increase private sector awareness and cooperation, create mutually beneficial economic opportunities, and promote investments in this important field.

Speaking to the media after the signing ceremony, the ambassador of Pakistan said that the signing of this MoU was yet another milestone in the continuously strengthening bilateral relations of the two countries and will help the respective authorities of the two countries to establish mutually beneficial collaboration.

She also highlighted that, earlier, last month the two countries held the fifth round of Bilateral Political Consultations during which proposals relating to collaboration between the two countries in diverse fields were discussed. On the occasion, the Ambassador also held a separate meeting with the Minister of Transport and Communication of Bulgaria during which proposals to enhance collaboration between the respective ministries of the two countries were discussed.