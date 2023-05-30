Pak-China infrastructure construction leading to fruitful achievements

China-Pakistan infrastructure construction is leading to fruitful achievements, mainly because of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) which entered the Pakistani market in 1984 long before CPEC.

Many major projects in Pakistan have been constructed by this company, which showed the quality and professionalism of this corporation, according to an article carried by Gwadar Pro on Monday. The CSCEC has built five thermal power plants in Pakistan and these projects include Jamshoro, Faisalabad, Lakhala, Kotri and Mustafa Go. Thanks to these thermal power plants, two million watts of electricity capacity has been increased in Pakistan. Along with the construction of these thermal power plants, in the mid-1990s, this corporation completed a huge project in the Sindh province. Karachi, as the largest densely populated city in Pakistan, in which the big and long-standing problems is sewage treatment.

Thus, CSCEC played a key role in solving this problem and by building the Karachi Sewage Treatment Plant, the positive effects are permanently seen on the urban life of Karachi. A very important factor in the economic relations between China and Pakistan is the defense cooperation between the two countries. The JF Seventeen Thunder aircraft is most important for Pakistan in terms of its defense needs and the interesting thing is that the same company is credited with construction of factory at the place where the aircraft is manufactured. This factory is located in the famous Airbase Kamra of Pakistan.

Similarly, another indispensable project was completed in Islamabad. The passenger terminal building of Islamabad International Airport has been constructed by the same company, while a large business center named Centaurus is standing in Islamabad and the construction of this business center is also a proof of the technical skills of the same company. In Lahore, the famous tallest building in the city – Arfa Karim IT Tower is also a masterpiece of the same enterprise. The building is named after a teenage girl who is a Pakistani IT luminary and the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional.

Unfortunately, she died at a very young age, so people use this building as a memorial to her. While the largest economic cooperation project between Pakistan and China CPEC, the largest transportation infrastructure project of CPEC PKM (Sukhar Multan Section) construction contract was also awarded to the same corporation in 2015.

The past record of CSCEC is a witness that whatever contract they have signed, they have completed the contract according to the spirit of the contract. It should be kept in mind that it is very impressive thing to find such a large project in CPEC. The need is that the expertise of this corporation should be continuously benefited in CPEC and other ongoing construction projects in Pakistan and the Pakistani government and businessmen should ensure that all bills should be paid on time and in this regard, it should be protected from any pretext that the bureaucracy usually adopts.

What must be clear is high level of professionalism of thiscompany has brought great benefits to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and many ongoing construction projects in Pakistan. Naturally, Our Pakistani government and business community should ensure that when we do business with such a company, the funds come in on time, while protecting it from the bureaucratic influence that affects the functioning of the economy.

