Government College University students delighted by Alhamra Art Museum visit

Twenty-five students from Government College University Lahore explored the renowned Alhamra Art Museum. Guided by the museum staff, they were captivated by the exquisite artworks showcased at Alhamra Arts Museum, Culture Complex Gaddafi Stadium. Expressing their appreciation, the students described their visit as enlightening and inspiring. The Executive Director, Alhamra Muhammad Saleem Sagar, emphasised the museum’s significance in nurturing the creative aspirations of the new generation. He highlighted how the museum’s collection, featuring esteemed artists such as Abdul Rehman Chaghatai, Ustad Allah Bakhsh, Shakir Ali and others, proves the richness of artistic expression. The Alhamra Art Museum is a historical institution that beautifies society and provides a platform for emerging talents to connect with the legacy of renowned artists.