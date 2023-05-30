Milinkovic-Savic double sends Lazio back up to second

ROME: Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored a last-minute winner, his second goal of the game, to earn Lazio a 3-2 victory at home against Cremonese on Sunday that sent them back up to second place in Serie A. Mauricio Sarri’s Lazio are on 71 points, two ahead of Inter Milan in third before the final round of the season. Lazio started strongly, with Elseid Hysaj scoring after four minutes and Milinkovic-Savic doubling the lead eight minutes before the break. Cremonese staged a comeback in the second half as Pablo Galdames scored with a powerful shot from the edge of the area after 54 minutes and Lazio’s Manuel Lazzari netted an own goal four minutes later. Milinkovic-Savic rescued the three points for the home side in the 89th minute, heading in from close range. Cremonese are 19th and have already been relegated to Serie B for next season.