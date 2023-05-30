Behroz Sabzwari denies rumours about anti-Army audio message

Famous actor Behroz Sabzwari from the Pakistan’s entertainment industry has clarified his position regarding an anti-army viral audio clip attributed to him and dispels any impression of his association with the audio. In his video message, Behroz Sabzwari explained that he did not make any statements against the military and the viral audio is fake, fabricated using artificial intelligence. He stated that the armed forces are our pride, they are always sacrificing their lives for the people of Pakistan, and we are also willing to sacrifice our lives for them. Those spreading such false information against the military would be held accountable in hereafter. The actor expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces, urging those who felt dismayed by the fake audio to understand that it is all lies. He requested everyone to pray for the well-being and safety of Pakistan and its military.