Desertions won’t affect PTI’s vote bank: Asad

Meanwhile, Anti-Terrorism Court’s Judge Raja Jawad Abbas reserved his judgment on the interim bail petition of Asad Umar in a case pertaining to rioting and vandalizing at the judicial complex.

Asad Umar’s counsel adopted the stance that his client was at the IHC when the incident took place. He was not seen in the CCTV cameras footage of the Judicial Complex of the date, he added. Prosecutor Adnan Ali said the accused not only brought rioters in the Judicial Complex but also instigated them for vandalizing the public property. The court asked the prosecutor to tell any incident till 2023 where a terrorist without weapons resorted to terrorism. It was the first case where the accused of terrorism were unarmed, he added.

The prosecutor said a campaign had been launched to weaken the judiciary. The protesters vandalized the judicial complex and burnt vehicles. After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.