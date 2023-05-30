Nigeria’s Tinubu to take office at a time of crisis

Long-time political kingmaker Bola Tinubu is set to be sworn in as Nigeria’s new president on Monday, as Africa’s most populous nation navigates a sea of economic troubles and grave insecurity.

The 71-year-old southerner is from the same party as outgoing Muhammadu Buhari, the 80-year-old northerner and former army general stepping down after two terms in office. Tinubu was declared winner of the February 25 election with 8.8 million votes and the required number of ballots across two-thirds of Nigeria’s states. Both the main opposition leader Atiku Abubakar, who came second, and outsider Peter Obi, who was third, are contesting the results in court, claiming fraud. The electoral commission acknowledged “glitches” during the vote but dismissed claims that the process was not free and fair.