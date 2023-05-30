Nawaz, Tareen can’t benefit from new law

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen cannot benefit from the new law regarding the review of judgements. Speaking to a private TV channel, Tarar said that the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 will not benefit Nawaz and Tareen as they both have exercised their right of review against their sentences. Earlier, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, during the hearing of the Punjab polls case in the Supreme Court, apprised the court that the law for the review of suo motu judgements had come into effect. The Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Bill, 2023, came into force Friday after President Arif Alvi’s assent. The law states that for reviewing a suo motu judgement, a bigger bench – than the one that issued the order – will hear the case. “In case of judgements and orders of the SC in exercise of its original jurisdiction under Article 184 of the Constitution, the scope of review on both facts and law, shall be the same as an appeal under Article 185 of the Constitution,” the law reads.