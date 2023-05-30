Imran says he never incited any party worker to violence

PTI Chairman Imran Khan Monday insisted that the current political situation is not a big crisis for him. “You think it is a big crisis for me, I don’t,” said the former prime minister while speaking during an interview with BBC on Monday. Speaking about the upcoming general elections in the country, Khan said his position will only be weakened if he loses the vote bank. “Firstly, we will fill in all the positions of people who have left,” he said, adding, “So have younger blood, newer people coming in.

They’ll probably get arrested, too.” Khan also said that it is possible that he will be put in jail and added that he is watching the whole scenario and waiting. “The idea that I would give in to this or I will accept this and keep quiet about it, it’s not going to happen.”

The deposed prime minister also questioned how will Pakistan benefit by getting him out of the race. “I wonder what they want to achieve from all of this.”

Talking about the May 9 riots that led to the PTI workers damaging public properties and storming military installations almost across the country, Khan said: “I have never talked to any party worker in a way that would lead to incidents like this.”

He added: “The term red line means a country where there is no rule of law and people are picked up.” He went on to say that if “I am put in jail then there will be a reaction”.

The PTI chairman also said that elections would take place this year in any case. “We will campaign for this election no matter what.”

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Imran said the current fascist government was leaving no stone unturned to oppress the opposition adding even the regimes of martial law were not as oppressive.

The PTI’s chief said that there was a difference of 30 rupees per dollar between the official and open market rates, which simply means hoarding of dollars in the economy which affected the confidence of investors highlighting that there was the absence of local or foreign investment in the country which would lead to a severe contraction in the Gross National Product (GDP) and an even more serious blow to the economy.

The former PM warned that the country would witness very high inflation mentioning the environment of ‘hyperinflation’ in future adding the PDM leaders have billions of dollars in foreign accounts and it should be understandable why they did not want to improve the economy.