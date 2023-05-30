Tareen set to announce new political party?

Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen Monday paid a visit to ex-PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan’s residence, sparking the speculation that he is all set to announce a new political party in a day or two.

The meeting took place after Aleem extended an invitation for lunch to Tareen and his supporters, media reports said. The gathering was attended by current and former personalities affiliated with the PTI.

Prominent politicians, including Ishaq Khakwani, former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Aun Chaudhry, Shoaib Siddiqui, and Saeed Akbar Nawani, were present on this occasion, a private TV channel reported.

Following the lunch, JKT and Aleem Khan discussed plan about a new political party, the sources added. “Instead of forming a pressure group, we should form a new political party,” the participants suggested to JKT. “Those who are parting ways with the PTI should be provided a new platform,” the participants said. The TV channel claimed that Tareen is expected to hold a press conference with key political leaders in the next 72 hours during which he is likely to announce the formation of a new political party.

The press conference will be attended by politicians who distanced themselves from PTI, along with Tareen. The report further claimed that Tareen will soon submit an application for the registration of the new party at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Reports said that important political families of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Lodhran, and Multan are also likely to join the new party. A day earlier, Tareen reportedly made telephonic contacts with more than 100 political leaders, including current and those leaders who have recently bid adieu to the PTI after the May 9 mayhem.